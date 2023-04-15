Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Raised to GBX 131 at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.20.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.