TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 144.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in TEGNA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.7 %

TEGNA stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

