Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $751.15 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $751.15 million and $45.69 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,211,441,002 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,292,353,761 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

