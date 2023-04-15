Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $358.25 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004657 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $358.25 million and $57.19 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 253,350,334 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

