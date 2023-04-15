Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.05 on June 23rd

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.32) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,235.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Tesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308 ($3.81).

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

About Tesco

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,439.63). Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.