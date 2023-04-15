Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. 96,438,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,716,096. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.