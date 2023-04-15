Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $2,007.76 or 0.06613856 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and $6.70 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

