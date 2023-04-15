The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 5.6 %

BA traded down $11.88 on Friday, hitting $201.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

