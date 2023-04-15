The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 279.4% in March

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 30,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,537. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

About The China Fund

The China Fund is a non-diversified fund management company. They generate capital appreciation through investments in businesses and other entities with significant assets, as well as other types of investments, manufacturing operations, and trade. They offer shareholders, prospective investors, and their advisers a wealth of information.

