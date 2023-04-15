The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $74,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

