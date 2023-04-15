The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Kroger were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

