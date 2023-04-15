The Merchants Trust (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Merchants Trust (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
MHTUF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $6.86.
