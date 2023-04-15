The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

