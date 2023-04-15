The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.