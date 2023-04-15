Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.81 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Threshold has a market cap of $364.23 million and $9.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03648144 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,248,013.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

