Timothy Cowper Buys 68 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 68 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($185.26).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 237 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -2,154.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.74. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.61). The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.55) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

