Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 283.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.42% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 98,348 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 649,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 207,565 shares in the last quarter.

TPLC stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

