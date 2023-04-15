TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

