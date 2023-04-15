Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tokai Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKCBY remained flat at $36.52 during midday trading on Friday. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.
About Tokai Carbon
