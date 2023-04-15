Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tokai Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCBY remained flat at $36.52 during midday trading on Friday. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

About Tokai Carbon

Featured Articles

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

