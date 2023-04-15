Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 241,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,481. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

