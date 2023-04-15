Torah Network (VP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $143,124.11

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and approximately $143,124.11 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00020002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Torah Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.03707047 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $141,370.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

