Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 1,218.2% in March

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 1,218.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.5 %

TOSYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 24,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toshiba Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.