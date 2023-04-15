TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

