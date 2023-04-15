TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANNI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

