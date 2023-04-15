Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Travelzoo Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
Featured Articles
