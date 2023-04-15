True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the March 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.5 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TUERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

