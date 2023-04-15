Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 53,865 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 6,262,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,622. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.