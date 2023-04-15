Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 599 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.