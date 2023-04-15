Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

