Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 115,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.