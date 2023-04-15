Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $33.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 456,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

