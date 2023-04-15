Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $71.94. 3,349,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,519. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

