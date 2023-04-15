Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 205,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,777,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,976. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.