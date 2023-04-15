Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 4,499 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

