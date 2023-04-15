TUI (LON:TUI) Lifted to “Neutral” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised TUI to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) price target on TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.62).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 552 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3,247.06, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 537.60 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 886.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

