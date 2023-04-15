Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Up 518.2% in March

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,582. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

