Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

