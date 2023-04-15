Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE UL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.15.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
