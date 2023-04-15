Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.2 days.
Uniper Stock Performance
Uniper stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
Uniper Company Profile
