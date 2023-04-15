Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.2 days.

Uniper Stock Performance

Uniper stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

