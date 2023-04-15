United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.0 days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $21.85 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

