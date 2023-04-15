UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,084,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $571,770,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 261,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $138,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.