Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 5,690.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 391,134 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

