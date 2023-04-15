Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

URE stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$298,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,937.64. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

