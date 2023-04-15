Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $12,862,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 318,303 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 653,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 209,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,293. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

