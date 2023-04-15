Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

