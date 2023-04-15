Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.