Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 438.5% in March

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 58,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

