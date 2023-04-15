VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

OIH stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

