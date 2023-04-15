VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $617,235,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter.

SMB stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

