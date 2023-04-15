Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,009. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.